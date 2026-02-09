Expert warns popular AI “caricature challenge” could increase risk of deepfakes

ATLANTA — A popular AI “caricature challenge” circulating on social media comes with a warning from an Emory expert who warns taking part could put people at risk of becoming a target of deepfakes.

Rajiv Garg, Associate Professor of Information Systems and Operations Management at Emory’s Business School, says participating in the trend could result in people sharing more personal information than they realize.

Garg says users should think carefully before posting AI-generated images of themselves and consider whether they would normally share that same information publicly.

“Would you share that information if it were to create your own picture with your own camera and would be shared on social media; if you are not worried about disclosing that information then go ahead,” he states.

Garg says the information shared through the trend could potentially be used to create deepfake content to target users.

“So the deep fake content could be created, these people could essentially be targeted by the malicious agents on the web,” Garg states.

Garg says people should make sure they are comfortable with everything in the image being made public before posting, including anything visible in the background.

“Yes it’s fun in some ways but I would say just be responsible, be mindful about what you create and you share out there,” he states.

Garg says users may also be disclosing information without realizing it when using AI tools to generate images and sharing them publicly.

“Now you’re disclosing more information because ChatGPT if you are using that platform, you are making it add the content about you and then you’re posting on social media and revealing more information about you,” he states.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.