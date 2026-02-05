Executive Director of ACLU of Georgia announces retirement

The American Civil Liberties Union announced the retirement of Georgia Executive Director Andrea Young on Thursday.

Young led the ACLU for ten years, and plans to retire in the spring.

She is the daughter of former Atlanta mayor and UN Ambassador Andrew Young.

Commenting on the decision, Young said, “serving the people of Georgia at the ACLU of Georgia is the capstone of my career promoting human and civil rights. I believe Georgia can live up to the ideals and aspirations of our Nobel Peace Prize winners – President Jimmy Carter and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I am proud and grateful to have built a sustainable organization and developed committed young leaders who will continue to move the state toward that goal.”