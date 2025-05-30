Evacuations underway in Douglas County after truck carrying hazardous materials overturns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Emergency crews have ordered evacuations for a half-mile radius around Wilson Road between Highway 5 and Tyree Road following an overturned semi-truck carrying hazardous materials.

Douglas County officials say both residents and businesses in the affected area are being asked to evacuate as a precaution while crews respond to the incident.

The Dog River Library, located at 6100 Highway 5, has been designated as a temporary evacuation shelter for those displaced.

Hazmat teams and first responders are currently on the scene working to secure the area and begin cleanup operations. Authorities have not released details on the type of materials involved or the estimated timeline for when it will be safe to return.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area and follow all emergency instructions.