Environmental groups threaten to sue Atlanta airport over Flint River pollution

ATLANTA — Environmental groups are threatening to sue Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over pollution of the Flint River.

Attorney April Lipscomb says they are hoping the airport takes action before a lawsuit is necessary.

“The purpose of the notice letter really is to give the opportunity to the city and to the airport to do the right thing and to address this pollution,” she said.

The Flint Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center say for years the airport has repeatedly spilled jet fuel and other pollutants into the Flint River, Sullivan Creek, and Mud Creek.

There have already been three major fuel spills from the airport this year.

“These spills are not one-time events — no one should have to worry about their water smelling and tasting like jet fuel when they turn on the tap or walk down to the river’s edge. We hope the City of Atlanta will take immediate action to address this pollution and be better stewards of the Flint River," Flint Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers said in a statement.

According to the environmental groups, trash originating from the airport including luggage tags often flows into the Flint River when it rains.

The Flint River provides drinking water to more than 400,000 people downstream in several south metro communities.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.