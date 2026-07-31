Environmental groups threaten lawsuit over alleged Flint River pollution from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — Environmental groups are threatening to sue Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, alleging ongoing pollution in the nearby Flint River.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Flint Riverkeeper say trash from the airport regularly flows into the river during rainstorms. The groups also claim at least 50,000 gallons of fuel have spilled into the river this year and say there have been three major fuel spills from the airport.

“The purpose of the notice letter really is to give the opportunity to the city and to the airport to do the right thing, and to address this pollution,” Southern Environmental Law Center Senior Attorney April Lipscomb said.

The groups also say elevated levels of what they describe as “forever chemicals” exceed federal drinking water limits in the Flint River. They allege jet fuel, de-icing fluid and sewage have polluted the river, which flows beneath part of the airport before eventually joining the Chattahoochee River. The river provides drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Georgians downstream.

“We decided we needed to take further action to really get the airport’s attention,” Lipscomb said.

“The Flint Riverkeeper has attempted to work with the City of Atlanta officials, airport officials, to try to get them to figure out how to stop some of these ongoing and recurring spills,” Lipscomb said.

The groups say they want to meet with city and airport officials to develop a plan to prevent future spills.

“Regardless of whether it happens now or whether it happens after we file a lawsuit, we just want the pollution to stop,” Lipscomb said.

“We intend to file a federal lawsuit if they don’t turn around and clean up this pollution within the next 60 to 90 days,” Lipscomb said.

In a letter sent to Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders, the groups say they plan to file a lawsuit within 90 days unless meaningful steps are taken to address the issue.

Airport officials say they cannot comment on pending litigation.

WSB Radio’s Jordan D. Brown contributed to this story.