Enrollment of international students in American colleges and universities down

By WSB Radio News Staff
Education-International Students (Darrell Hoemann/AP)
ATLANTA — The number of international students enrolling in American colleges and universities for the first time dropped, according to a new report from the Institute of International Education.

The report says the enrollment number declined by nearly 20% this fall.

The Trump Administration has sought to curb the enrollment of college students from abroad.

The overall number of international students on American campuses, including students who started in prior years, was nearly steady according to the report.

