Energy drink overuse raises new health warnings

A new medical report is raising concerns about how energy drinks may impact blood pressure and overall health.

A case highlighted in the BMJ medical journal details a healthy man in his 50s who suffered a stroke while consuming about eight cans of energy drinks each day. Researchers say his blood pressure spiked significantly during that time, but returned to normal once he stopped drinking them.

The report warns that excessive consumption of highly caffeinated drinks may increase stroke risk, especially for people with elevated blood pressure. The authors are calling for tighter regulations on how energy drinks are marketed and sold.

Health experts advise consumers to limit their intake and be aware of the cardiovascular effects linked to the beverages.