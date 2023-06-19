Employee shot by customer at busy Atlanta McDonald’s after physical altercation

ATLANTA — An early morning physical altercation at a busy McDonald’s escalated to a shooting, according to Atlanta police.

At around 4 a.m. officers responded to the McDonald’s on the 500 block of Ponce De Leon Ave. in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police said the employee and customer fought each other. After the fight, the customer was standing outside the restaurant when he shot the employee, according to police.

The customer then ran away from the scene, according to police.

The employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to police.

Police are still investigating this incident.

