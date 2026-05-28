Emory University names Christopher Augostini as next president

ATLANTA — Emory University has named Christopher Augostini as its 22nd president following a national search, according to the university.

Augostini, who currently serves as the university’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, was voted as the next president unanimously.

Augostini is scheduled to assume his duties on Sept. 1, university officials said.

“Christopher Augostini brings extensive leadership experience in higher education and complex organizations,” Emory said in a statement. “His focus on academic excellence, operational strength and strategic growth will serve Emory well as we move forward.”

Augostini said he is honored to join the university.

“I am deeply honored to join Emory University as its next president,” Augostini said. “Emory has a distinguished legacy of academic excellence, research impact and service, and I look forward to working with students, faculty, staff and alumni to build on that foundation.”

The university said Augostini brings strong experience in higher education leadership, institutional strategy and organizational management.

Additional transition details and onboarding plans will be announced at a later date, according to university officials.