Emory study links mental health disorders to shorter life expectancy

ATLANTA — A new study out of Emory University finds that mental health disorders can shorten life expectancy by as much as 20 years, largely because of their strong connection to cardiovascular disease.

Professor Viola Vaccarino, who led the research, says the problem is particularly concerning among younger people as mental health conditions continue to rise.

“This very strong connection between heart disease and mental health is bi-directional,” she explained. “Mental health and cardiovascular health are considered two separate problems; our system is very much specialized.”

Researchers estimate one in four people will experience a mental health disorder during their lifetime. Those conditions can increase the risk of heart disease by 50 to 100 percent. Vaccarino warns that few doctors are qualified to treat both mental health and heart disease at the same time, leaving many patients at greater risk.

Vaccarino warned that unless changes are made, the nation’s overall life expectancy will likely decline as more people, including younger adults, experience mental health disorders.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story