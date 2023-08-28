Emory to research mRNA vaccines with major grant from Biden Administration

ATLANTA — Emory University is getting millions of dollars from the government to research vaccine technology and cancer.

MRNA is the groundbreaking technology that was used to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

Scientists think it may have broad uses for immunity, maybe even against cancer or other serious illnesses.

Officials said other applications could extend to autoimmune disorders, transplants, and infectious diseases.

The project aims to use mRNA technology to train our immune systems to be more effective.

The project is called Curing the Uncurable via RNA-Encoded Immunogene Tuning, or “CUREIT.”

This week, the Biden Administration announced a grant for up to $24 million for that research at Emory.

