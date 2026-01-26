Emory Healthcare closes most outpatient clinics due to cold, icy conditions

ATLANTA — Emory Healthcare has closed most of its outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers Monday because of cold temperatures and icy conditions across parts of metro Atlanta.

The healthcare system says its emergency departments and hospitals remain open, and patients can still seek care at those locations.

Emory Healthcare also says dialysis centers and some procedural areas will remain open to continue caring for patients who need critical services.

Patients with upcoming appointments are encouraged to check MyChart for the latest information on scheduling changes.

Emory Healthcare says closures are tied to ongoing weather-related concerns across the metro area.