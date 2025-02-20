Emory Healthcare celebrates ‘Heartbeat of the Hawks’ with special giveaway and life-saving CPR train

ATLANTA — Emory Healthcare, the official team healthcare provider of the Atlanta Hawks, is bringing its mission of life-saving education to center court at tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic.

As part of the ‘Heartbeat of the Hawks’ initiative, Emory Healthcare will distribute rally towels to all attendees and provide the first 5,000 fans with a special Hawks hat. Limited tickets remain and can be purchased at Hawks.com/tickets .

In addition to the giveaways, Emory’s Heart & Vascular team will conduct a hands-only CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training session for over 100 community members before the game. Participants include representatives from the Emory Violence Prevention Program, the 100 Black Men of Metro Atlanta, Dekalb County, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Call Me MiSTER. This initiative aims to equip individuals with critical skills to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies.

“This is how you save a life, and anybody can do it,” said Dr. Jonathan Kim, Emory Healthcare’s director of sports cardiology and head team cardiologist for the Hawks. “The timing once your heart stops beating is critical. You only have a couple of minutes to begin CPR, and with a delay, the chance of death increases dramatically.”

The Hawks organization is proud to support Emory Healthcare’s efforts in community health education. “We are fortunate to have such an incredible partner in Emory Healthcare, which provides valuable resources and education to our community,” said Andrew Saltzman, President, Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Every game is an opportunity to reach thousands, and we are proud to help them do so with such an important message.”

Tonight’s event emphasizes Emory Healthcare’s commitment to advancing cardiovascular health and raising awareness about the importance of CPR training. Through this initiative, both Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Hawks continue to strengthen their impact on the well-being of the local community.



