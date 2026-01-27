Emergency sewer repairs begins, road closure expected for weeks

ATLANTA — Emergency sewer repairs are getting underway near the Georgia State University campus after icy conditions delayed the start of work.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says a section of Peachtree Center Avenue, between Edgewood Avenue and Decatur Street, will be closed as crews make repairs. The closure is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Officials say the repairs are part of a regulatory consent order and will involve removing and replacing existing sewer mains in the area.

Drivers are urged to plan for detours. Watershed officials say signage will be in place to help motorists navigate around the work zone during the closure.