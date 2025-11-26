Elton John shares devastating update on his vision loss

Music legend Elton John is opening up about a significant decline in his eyesight, calling the situation “devastating.”

The 78-year-old, who once lived in Atlanta, says he has lost all vision in his right eye, and his left eye is rapidly deteriorating. John says the vision loss began after he contracted an infection last year while in France.

He shared that he has been unable to watch or read anything for the past 15 months, but remains hopeful that scientific advances may offer solutions in the future.

John retired from touring two years ago.