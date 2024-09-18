Elementary school students, staff relocate to Druid Hills High after tree knocks out power

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power crews are working to get the lights back on in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

A tree fell along Briar Vista Terrace just off Briarcliff Road early Wednesday morning. The location is less than a mile from the Emory University campus.

Georgia Power outage map showed about 935 customers were without power. The number is now down to 129 customers as of 7:15 a.m. The map estimates that power should be restored around 9 a.m.

You can click here to view the outage map.

DeKalb County Schools said that Briar Vista Elementary School is impacted by the power outage. The district has temporarily relocated students and staff to Druid Hills High School until power is back.