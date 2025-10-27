Early voting begins for special election to replace Georgia State Senator Jason Esteves

ATLANTA — Early voting is now underway for the special election to replace Georgia State Senator Jason Esteves, who is running for governor.

District 35, which includes parts of Cobb and Fulton counties, will fill Esteves’ vacant seat. Six candidates are on the ballot, four Democrats, one Republican, and one Independent.

The Democratic candidates are Roger Bruce, Jaha Howard, Erica Denise Solomon, and John Williams. Republican Joshua Tolbert and Independent Corenza Morris are also running.

Early voting runs through November 14, with Election Day set for November 18.