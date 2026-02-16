Early voting begins in special election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District

ATLANTA — Early voting is now underway in the special election to fill former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

The district includes Paulding County and parts of Cobb County and stretches north and west to the Tennessee and Alabama borders.

Greene resigned from Congress in early January after announcing late last year that she planned to step down.

More than 20 candidates are running to fill the remainder of the term, including 13 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian and an Independent.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Lookout Mountain District Attorney Clay Fuller, who previously ran against Greene in 2020.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office set the special election for March 10. Early voting runs through March 6.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held April 7.

The winner of the special election will complete the current term. Another election for the next full two-year term will be held in November.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.