Early voting begins in Georgia for municipal elections and Public Service Commission races

ATLANTA — Early voting is now underway across Georgia for municipal elections and two long-delayed statewide contests for the Public Service Commission.

The District 2 and District 3 seats on the Public Service Commission are the only statewide races on the ballot this fall. The elections had been stalled for years because of a legal challenge over whether candidates must reside in their districts.

The commission oversees and regulates utility rates for services such as natural gas and electricity. In District 2, incumbent Republican Tim Echols faces Democrat Alicia Johnson. In District 3, Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson faces Democrat Peter Hubbard.

Early voting is also open for local elections across metro Atlanta, including city council and mayoral races. Election Day is November 4.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story