E-bike and scooter injuries are rising among young riders

ATLANTA — AAA is launching a new safety campaign aimed at helping families better understand the risks associated with e-bikes and e-scooters.

The “E-Ride Ready” campaign comes as injuries involving the devices continue to rise, particularly among young riders.

AAA says the campaign includes a safety guide to help families understand how e-bikes and e-scooters operate, select appropriate helmets and identify where the devices can be ridden safely and legally.

“What we’ve seen is that injuries have risen sharply with hundreds of thousands of folks taking their kids to ER visits nationwide,” said AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been more than 350,000 emergency room visits and more than 200 deaths associated with e-bikes and e-scooters.

Dr. Tommy Martin said he has seen an increase in injuries involving the devices.

“As a doctor I’m seeing more and more injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooters,” Martin said.

Martin noted that some e-bikes and e-scooters can travel much faster than traditional bicycles.

“Unlike your kiddo’s traditional bikes, some of these bikes and scooters go up to 20-30 miles an hour,” Martin said.

Waiters said parents should understand how fast the devices can travel and ensure riders wear proper safety equipment.

“We want parents to know how fast that device goes and make sure the kids have a helmet every ride, no exceptions,” Waiters said.

AAA also encourages families to review state and local laws before allowing children and teens to ride because regulations vary by location.

Many accidents involve riders striking fixed objects such as curbs and mailboxes. Medical experts say helmets can significantly reduce the risk of serious head injuries and recommend that new riders practice in safe environments away from traffic.

“The bottom line is e-bikes and scooters can be fun, but they require more responsibilities than many families expect,” Waiters said.

Waiters said the goal of the campaign is to help families better understand the risks associated with e-bikes and e-scooters.

“We want to be able to give parents a guide to help them better understand the risks that come with it,” Waiters said.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.