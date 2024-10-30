Dunwoody students back at school after water main break, after-school activities will go on

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody High School students are back on campus after a water main break temporarily relocated them on Wednesday.

Dunwoody city officials said there was a leak on the 12-inch water main break on Vermack Road. The water main break caused homes, nearby businesses, and Dunwoody High School to have little to no water.

The DeKalb County School District moved Dunwoody students to Chamblee High School on Wednesday morning.

The city dispatched crews to work on the “complicated repair” but crews were able to fix it by 12:15 p.m.

“As service is restored, customers in the affected area may experience brown water and are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear the internal plumbing,” the watershed department said.

Meanwhile, Dunwoody High School students returned back to their building on Wednesday afternoon. The district said students were dismissed on their regular schedule at 3:15 p.m.

The school provided bottled waters and all after-school activities will go on as planned.