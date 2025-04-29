Dunwoody police looking for two women accused of stealing $500K from local business

DUNWOODY, GA — Dunwoody police are searching for two women accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from a local business where one of them had worked as a bookkeeper.

Police did not disclose the name of the business, but said they were contacted in December of last year after it uncovered something that seemed off with their financial accounts.

Investigators say they learned that between May 2022 and August 2024, the company was missing nearly $500,000.

Sergeant Michael Cheek says arrest warrants have been issued for 48-year-old Felicia Kelley who worked at the business and 45-year-old Nichole Allen.

It is unclear what the women will be charged with specifically once they are taken into custody.

Anyone with information should call the Dunwoody Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.