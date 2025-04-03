Local

Dunwoody police have a new tool to respond to 911 calls: flock safety drones

By Jonathan O'Brien
Dunwoody Crime Center
DUNWOODY, GA — Dunwoody police are touting their new drone from flock safety. The airborne law enforcement tool is connected to the department’s real time crime center and can be deployed in seconds from atop the department’s headquarters.

Sgt. Michael Cheek tells WSB Radio that the drone has already helped them make one arrest. Flock Safety, the maker of the drone, just opened a new manufacturing facility in Smyrna.

Cheek reassures the public saying it’s no replacement for police officers. “What this does is make it more efficient, safer, and it enhances its effectiveness.”

Dunwoody is the only department in the state currently using a flock safety drone.

