Dunwoody earns national recognition for its use of technology

DUNWOODY, GA — The City of Dunwoody is receiving national praise for its innovative use of technology. The Center for Digital Government has named Dunwoody a Top-10 winner in its 2025 Digital Cities Survey Award.

Dunwoody Technology Director Ginger LePage says the recognition affirms the city’s efforts to make government services more efficient for residents.

“I think we definitely worked to try to make sure that we’re using technology and taking advantage of what’s out there for us,” she said.

The organization highlighted the city’s new Real-Time Crime Center, calling it an impressive step forward in public safety. LePage says it’s already making an impact, stating, “We’re very proud of the real-time crime center. It’s working really well for us with the drones, and we have live 911.”

The award also recognizes programs designed to improve daily access to city services, including an open checkbook, online records portal, and SeeClickFix for service requests.

LePage noted these tools reduce the need for residents to visit city offices in person. “We have permitted licensing’s, all of those types of things that are easily accessed online instead of having to physically come in,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to try to make sure that our residents have an easier time.”

The Digital Cities Survey honors communities advancing cybersecurity, transparency, digital privacy rights, and digital equity, areas where Dunwoody says it hopes to continue leading.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.