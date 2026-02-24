Dunwoody council seeks more answers before renewing Flock camera contract

DUNWOODY, GA — The Dunwoody City Council has once again postponed a vote on renewing the city’s $200,000 Flock surveillance camera contract.

After a lengthy discussion, council members said they need more answers before moving forward. The issue is now set to come back before the council during a meeting set for next month.

Among the concerns raised are how data is gathered by the surveillance camera system and who it is shared with.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the city should own and control the data collected.

“We need to own the data, we need to control how it is contained, and we need to control how it’s accessed; and it feels like this latest round of changes sucks that right away from us,” Deutsch said.

She also added, “We’re paying you, we should own our data.”

Council members will review the contract again at their next meeting on March 23.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.