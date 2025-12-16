Dunwoody City Council denies Zaxby’s drive-thru proposal near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, GA — The Dunwoody City Council has denied an application for a new drive-thru restaurant after hearing strong opposition from residents.

In a 4–3 vote, council members rejected a special land use permit that would have allowed Zaxby’s to build a drive-thru-only location near Perimeter Mall, at a site in Perimeter Center West that previously housed a bank. The proposal included an 18-car, double drive-thru.

Council member Joe Seconder, who voted against the application, said the project raised concerns about parking and traffic impacts.

“Based on the parking constraints I’ve personally observed at lunch time, I’m concerned that reducing parking to 23 spaces to four while adding an 18-car double drive-thru will significantly disrupt existing businesses,” Seconder said. He also said a double-decker drive-thru is not in the best interest of the community’s future.

Residents voiced concerns about increased vehicle congestion, reduced parking and the impact on the city’s walkability. Two council members who voted against the proposal said resident comments about walkability played a role in their decision.

Neighbor Zach Humphries said the project did not align with the community’s vision.

“We all want a low-traffic, walkable, bikeable, environmentally friendly city, flexible to the needs of its people,” Humphries said.

Resident Bob Dallas echoed those concerns, saying, “If you build for cars you’ll get more cars, if you build for people you’ll get more people.”

Supporters of the proposal spoke in favor of bringing new business to the city, but opponents argued the drive-thru would strain parking and add traffic in an already busy area.

There is no word yet on what Zaxby’s plans to do next following the council’s decision.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.