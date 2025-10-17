Dunwoody celebrates South Asian Festival of Lights with annual Diwali event

DUNWOODY, GA — The community is coming together for the third annual “Diwali in Dunwoody” celebration, honoring the South Asian Festival of Lights.

The event is organized by Create Dunwoody and features a unique theatrical performance that guides visitors through the Dunwoody Nature Center.

“There are other celebrations that are festivals, but none of them bring the story to life the way ours does through the theatrical performance that carries people through the Dunwoody Nature Center,” said Rosemary Watts with Create Dunwoody.

Watts says the family-friendly event includes acting, dancing, art, local vendors, and treats, all designed to showcase and celebrate South Asian traditions.

Tickets remain available for two evening shows through Create Dunwoody.