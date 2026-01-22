Dumpster fire damages Dillard’s at Mall of Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A fire that started inside a dumpster caused damage to a department store at the Mall of Georgia, prompting evacuations but leaving no one injured, according to firefighters.

Gwinnett firefighters say the flames spread from a dumpster to the exterior of the three-story Dillard’s building.

Investigators say store employees noticed the fire in a dumpster near the loading dock and tried to put it out using fire extinguishers. When the flames continued to burn and spread to the exterior walls, employees evacuated the store as smoke began entering the retail space.

About 40 people exited the store safely. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and used large fans to remove smoke from inside the building. Officials say most of the interior space sustained smoke damage, while portions of the exterior wall suffered more extensive damage.

No injuries were reported. Investigators say there is no indication the fire was intentionally set and believe it started accidentally.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.