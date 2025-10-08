Local

Dump truck crash knocks out power to hundreds in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Power trucks
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Hundreds of Georgia Power customers are without electricity after a crash in DeKalb County.

Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent says the outage happened in the area of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Hambrick Road after a dump truck hit several utility poles.

“It was caused by a dump truck this morning hitting some poles; we currently have about six poles damaged, and on average those can take four to six hours to repair,” Kent said.

Roughly 400 customers remain without power as crews work to make repairs. Georgia Power says it hopes to have service restored before noon.

