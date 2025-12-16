Duluth police find suitcase full of mail, IDs, and credit cards

DULUTH, GA — A resident noticing a suspicious person loading trash bags into a car led police to an arrest in Duluth.

Police say it is a case of ‘see something, say something’ in action. The resident saw the thief loading the trash bags near an apartment complex mail center and police tracked down the suspect.

Officers found a suitcase filled with stolen mail with multiple Id’s from several states, as well as social security cards and credit cards.

Police say there’s evidence of identity theft involving multiple victims, and the suspect will face a number of felony charges.

The identity of the suspect was not released.