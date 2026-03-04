Dual U.S.-Israeli citizen stuck in metro Atlanta as conflict disrupts travel to Israel

ATLANTA — A man with dual U.S. and Israeli citizenship says he is unable to return home to Israel after being stranded in metro Atlanta when military operations began in the Middle East.

Josh Wittenberg, who attended Emory University, was visiting family in the Atlanta area when the recent fighting started. His previously scheduled Wednesday flight back to Israel was canceled as airspace in the region closed.

“I do miss my life getting back to Israel, I wish I was there. If I could snap my fingers and be there, I would be there as opposed to people saying ‘you must be concerned.’ I’m not, I want to be home,” Wittenberg said.

Wittenberg says his daughter is currently staying in his apartment in Israel because it has a larger bomb shelter. He says people living in Israel are accustomed to that reality.

“I truly believe that I am much safer in Israel than I am in America honestly. I live in a city of 75,000 people that has no crime,” Wittenberg said.

He says he believes the current situation is bringing hope to some people across the region.

“I’m very grateful, I mean that’s why they are shouting in the streets with excitement here in America, all of the Iranians, because this has great hope,” Wittenberg said.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to help Americans leave the Middle East and return to the United States.

Staff at Israel’s Southeastern Consulate say they are working to help Georgians who are currently in Israel get home safely.

Israel’s Consul General to the Southeast, Eitan Weiss, says with air travel limited, officials are looking at other travel routes.

“The land border crossings are open and they can use them to reach Jordan, or Egypt, and they can take their international flight from there,” Weiss said.

Weiss says Israel’s Ministry of Tourism is also helping foreigners find ways to leave the country.

“The Ministry of Tourism in Israel is helping all foreigners, if they’re interested in finding a way to leave Israel,” Weiss said.

He says staff at the consulate are also helping Israelis currently in the United States find safe ways to return home.

“Ground borders are open and we will accommodate and do everything we can to help people head back home as soon as possible,” Weiss said.

Wittenberg says he hopes to be able to travel back to Israel soon.

“It’s between all of these Arab countries and Europe and Israel and the United States, they can completely prevent anything nasty that could come out of the airspace in Iran, and I’ll be flying out on Sunday from what I understand,” Wittenberg said.