Druid Hills High School cost to update going up

During the third and final public meeting, parents heard that the price tag to modernize Druid Hills High School is going up.

Two years ago a video posted by students went viral showing deplorable conditions.

But that video didn’t show all of the high school’s issues.

While there have been updates in the last two years, the district committed to updates with a potential price tag of $50 million.

But during Monday’s meeting, the district’s COO laid out three options to the parents who attended the public meeting.

One option which would cost nearly $80 million to bring things up to code, or a $125 million option would put the school up to code and add classrooms, or for $200 million, a new school could be built.



