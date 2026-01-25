Drivers warned to stay off icy roads as freezing rain continues

ATLANTA — State officials are urging people to stay off the roads during the ice storm, warning that driving on icy surfaces can quickly turn dangerous.

If travel is unavoidable, mechanics say slowing down is critical and drivers should avoid braking if they encounter ice.

Mechanic Robin Benefield says the biggest mistake drivers make is slamming on the brakes when they hit a slick spot.

“Just let go of the gas, hold the wheel straight, and then slowly ease the gas a little bit more,” Benefield said. “It’ll cast your traction back up and it’ll let you straighten down on the road.”

Benefield says hitting the brakes on ice can cause a vehicle’s wheels to lock up, leading drivers to lose control and slide off the roadway.

“Never step on your brakes,” he said. “Because if you slam on the brake, the wheels are going to lock up and you’re going to slide right off the road.”

He says the safest option during icy conditions is to stay home whenever possible.

State officials echoed that message, urging drivers to stay off the roads not only for their own safety, but also to allow road crews time and space to treat and clear roadways.

As conditions continue to deteriorate, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray says crews will be out working, but resources are limited.

“We’re going to do what we can to try to keep the ice from sticking to the roads on the interstates and state route systems,” McMurray said. “Again, state routes and interstates are the high priority, so it’s going to be a challenge as this weather comes through with freezing rain continually.”

McMurray says around 300 plow trucks will be deployed, but he continues to ask motorists to stay off the roads if possible as the winter storm moves through Georgia.