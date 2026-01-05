Drivers urged to avoid area as sinkhole repairs continue in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Repairs are continuing Monday morning on a major sinkhole in southeast Atlanta.

The sinkhole opened Saturday on Georgia Avenue between Connally and Ami streets in the Summerhill neighborhood. Drivers are urged to use caution, follow posted detours, and avoid the area if possible.

City officials say residents and businesses in the area will continue to have access to their homes, mail service, and emergency services during the repairs.

Atlanta Watershed Management says the sinkhole is connected to damage on a 24-inch sewer pipe.