Drivers to pay more to remove a boot from their car after city vote

MAREITTA, GA — The Marietta City Council has voted to raise the maximum fee drivers can be charged to remove a boot from their car to $75.

The change comes after towing companies asked for an increase, citing higher operating costs due to inflation. Director of Court Administration Kimberly Odom told council members that while some nearby jurisdictions don’t allow vehicle booting at all, city leaders agreed on a modest increase rather than a larger jump.

“They think it’s disruptive and chaotic and that it does not serve any real purpose,” Odom said of neighboring cities that have banned the practice. She added that going to a maximum fee of $100 would be too high for Marietta.

Council members also noted that illegal parking is not as significant of an issue in the city as it once was.