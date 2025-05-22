Driver who hit and killed 8-year-old Henry County girl at bus stop sentenced to 8 years

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A driver who killed an 8-year-old Henry County girl as she was getting on a school bus in February of 2024 has been sentenced to 15 years, and will have to serve 8 of those years in prison.

Kaylee Andre was charged and plead guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care.

The deadly accident that killed 8-year-old Adalynn Pierce sparked the creation Addy’s Law which makes the consequences harsher for drivers who pass a stopped school bus when children are getting on or off.