Driver killed in two-car crash on I-75 northbound in northwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deadly crash investigation on I-75 NB
ATLANTA — A deadly two-car crash early Friday morning shut down I-75 northbound for several hours near Mount Paran Road in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles involved died at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital. The driver of the other car was not injured.

According to police, the driver who died lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and struck a barrier wall before re-entering the northbound lanes and colliding with the second car.

The interstate was closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.

