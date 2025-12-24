Driver dies after plowing into back of stopped MARTA bus

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A crash turns deadly in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning between a MARTA bus and another vehicle.

The vehicle plowed into the back of a stopped MARTA bus at a traffic light on Memorial Drive and Carter Road.

The driver was killed and two other people who were inside the vehicle sustained injuries.

According to officials, no passengers were inside the bus during the crash, but the bus driver is reportedly injured as well.

No additional details on the victim’s conditions have been released at this time.

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating this incident.