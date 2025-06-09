Driver charged in deadly head-on crash that killed South Fulton officer appears in court Monday

ATLANTA, GA — The driver charged in the deadly head-on crash which claimed the life of a South Fulton police officer is currently in a preliminary hearing in Superior Court.

Santoria McLean remains jailed without bond, accused of killing City of South Fulton Police Captain Helio Anthony Garcia in a head-on crash in April.

Charges against McLean include first-degree vehicular homicide, which is a felony; and misdemeanor charges of erratic lane change, reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions.

Police say McLean swerved into Garcia’s lane on Flat Shoals Road.

While there was suspicion she was under the influence, toxicology test results were not immediately available and currently, there are no DUI charges in court documents.

Fulton County court documents say McLean was denied bond, believed to be a danger to the community.