Dozens displaced after large apartment fire in Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Dozens of residents are displaced after a large fire tore through an apartment complex in Gwinnett County Sunday.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out at The Reserve at Gwinnett Apartments on Graves Road in Norcross. Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from a top-floor balcony. The fire spread quickly to another unit and into the attic, forcing firefighters to shift to a defensive attack.

The third floor sustained heavy fire damage, while smoke and water affected much of the lower levels. No nearby buildings were impacted, and no injuries were reported.

Officials say about 60 residents have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

