Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, GA — Dozens of residents are displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in Chamblee.

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to the Windsor Parkview Apartments on Peachtree Boulevard.

Multiple fire engines responded to the blaze, leading crews to temporarily close the intersection of Peachtree Boulevard and Clairmont Road.

Officials say the fire caused part of the building’s roof to collapse because of fire and water damage.

Businesses below the apartments are expected to remain closed Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe a rooftop air conditioning unit may have sparked the fire, but DeKalb Fire and Rescue is still working to determine the official cause.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.