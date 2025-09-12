Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, GA — Dozens of cars were broken into early Friday morning at a Dunwoody apartment complex near Perimeter Mall.

Car windows were smashed and items stolen.

Sergeant Michael Cheek tells WSB about 50 vehicles were broken into at Bell Perimeter Center Apartments on Perimeter Center East. It’s right across from Perimeter Mall.

Cheek says at least two firearms and a gun were stolen from vehicles.

He says police do not have any information yet on suspects.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Dunwoody police.