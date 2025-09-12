Local

Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex near Perimeter Mall

By WSB Radio News Staff
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex near Perimeter Mall (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DUNWOODY, GA — Dozens of cars were broken into early Friday morning at a Dunwoody apartment complex near Perimeter Mall.

Car windows were smashed and items stolen.

Sergeant Michael Cheek tells WSB about 50 vehicles were broken into at Bell Perimeter Center Apartments on Perimeter Center East. It’s right across from Perimeter Mall.

Cheek says at least two firearms and a gun were stolen from vehicles.

He says police do not have any information yet on suspects.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Dunwoody police.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!