Douglasville police offer tips to prevent car break-ins during holiday season

By Miles Montgomery
Shattered glass after car break-in
DOUGLASVILLE, GA — The Douglasville Police Department is sharing safety reminders as the holiday season often brings a slight increase in vehicle break-ins.

Police say criminals often look for easy opportunities, so taking important precautions can help protect your belongings.

Here are some tips:

• Lock your doors. Around 25 percent of vehicle break-ins nationwide happen to unlocked cars, even when someone steps away for only a moment. Officers say they’ve seen thefts occur while drivers were returning a shopping cart.

• Keep valuables out of sight. If you don’t need an item, don’t bring it with you. If you must leave something in the car, make sure phones, bags, cords and accessories are tucked away and not visible.

• Be mindful of where you park. Holiday parking lots can be crowded, but try to choose a well-lit area with steady foot traffic. Avoid spots hidden by shrubs, trees or larger vehicles.

• Place items in your trunk before arriving at your next stop. Thieves often watch parking lots for people moving items into their trunk. Police recommend securing purchases and valuables before leaving your previous location so you’re not seen putting them away.

• Report anything suspicious. If you notice someone watching cars or walking between vehicles, call 911 and give as much detail as you can. Police say they would rather check and find nothing than miss a chance to prevent a crime.

DeKalb County police also offered similar tips during the holiday season.

