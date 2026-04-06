Artemis II’s lunar flyby will allow crew to see parts of the moon that no human has seen before

The Artemis II rocket has successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

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In this historic mission, four astronauts will be sent around the far side of the moon and back, marking NASA’s first manned mission toward the moon in more than 55 years. Astronauts last traveled to the moon during Apollo 17 in 1972.

On Monday, April 6, the spacecraft will break the record for the farthest distance from Earth traveled by any human, allowing the crew of Artemis II to be the first humans to see parts of the far side of the moon.

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