Douglasville police host town hall meeting on active shooter training

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A police department in metro Atlanta hosted a town hall meeting on active shooter situations on Tuesday evening.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks and Sgt. Victoria Bender held a Town Hall Meeting for the community on active shooters, discussing tips including run-hide-fight to the OODA loop observe-orient-decide-act.

According to Douglasville police, the training was set up prior to recent active shootings in Georgia and Texas.

On Friday, police say suspected shooter identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as 30-year-old Kennesaw man Patrick Joseph White opened fire at the Atlanta-based CDC center on Clifton Road.

White died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

White is accused of fatally shooting DeKalb County police officer David Rose who was responding to the shooting. Rose, a married father of two with another child on the way, would have marked his first anniversary on the force next month.

Investigators say White fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows and doors across multiple buildings on the CDC campus. Some bullets pierced “blast-resistant” glass, sending shards 30 to 60 feet into rooms.

According to Chief Sparks, “people need to have a plan of action wherever they go, malls, churches, work, vacation, and all. They need a plan for these types of incidents and must develop an action plan.”

Last week, 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford is accused of shooting five soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia, one the country’s largest Army bases.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store in Austin, killing two adults and a child, police officials say.

Chief Sparks wants people to be aware of their surroundings. He said being proactive and situationally aware can make a huge difference.