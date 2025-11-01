Douglasville police department to host Cops & Cars Show

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — The Douglasville Police Department is set to hold their Cops & Car Show on Saturday afternoon for car enthusiasts and the whole family to enjoy.

The car show will have several categories, including Best In Show, Best Antique, Best Modern, Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, Coolest Cruiser and more.

Douglasville police officials say “it will be a cool afternoon of fun with car enthusiasts, food, giveaways, and a raffle.”

There will be food and snacks on sale for attendees to enjoy. Police add you are welcomed to drive in and sign up the day of the event.

It will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Douglasville Police Department at 2083 Fairburn Rd.

Douglasville Police Cars & Cops Car Show (Douglasville Police Department)

