Georgia state employee arrested for DUI, caused multi-vehicle wreck on I-20

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — A Douglasville government employee has been arrested and suspended for driving under the influence while operating a state vehicle.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) says they are aware of the arrest of Douglasville Community Supervisor Officer Alexis Friendly who’s been removed from duties while the incident is being investigated.

“Our Department acts swiftly and decisively to remove an officer from public safety duties when it is alleged that they have acted in a manner that negatively impacts the public safety mission of the Department.”

She’s been suspended pending an investigation.

The accident occurred on Thursday just before midnight and shut down I-20 eastbound near Fairburn in Douglasville for hours.