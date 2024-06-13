Local

Douglasville apartment fire destroys building, displaces 25 people

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The American Red Cross is helping 25 people find new places to stay after a fire destroyed an apartment complex in Douglas County.

The cause of the fire at the Douglasville Proper Apartments on Chicago Avenue in Douglasville has not yet been revealed.

The fire itself started just before 5 p.m., according to city officials. While crews worked to put the fire out, Strickland Drive at Chicago Avenue was closed to traffic.

The Red Cross said Wednesday that they were providing comfort kits to the impacted families and helping with assistance and recovery planning.

