Douglas County teacher accused of sexual assault faces additional charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — New charges have been filed against a 25-year-old Douglas County teacher who was accused of having sex with multiple students.

Officials said 25-year-old Maris Nichols, a teacher at Alexander High School, faces two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Arrest warrants reveal graphic details about the accusations against Nichols. Investigators say Nichols allegedly sent explicit messages and live videos to some victims.

In one case, Nichols is accused of encouraging a female student to watch ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ movies so they could discuss them afterward.

She is also accused of asking one victim to delete evidence off his phone and deny allegations with investigators.

Last week, the Douglas County School District said it is “deeply troubled” by the allegations involving the teacher.