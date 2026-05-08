Douglas County teacher faces charges after being accused of sexual assault

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a Douglas County high school teacher was charged with sexual assault, according to authorities.

Officials said 25-year-old Maris Nichols, a teacher at Alexander High School, faces two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

The Douglas County School District said it is “deeply troubled” by the allegations involving the teacher.

District officials said they are cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

No additional details about the allegations have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.